Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney announces €3 million for the ICC

During his visit to Kyiv today, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney TD announced €3 million in funding to the International Criminal Court (ICC). €1 million will be disbursed immediately to the Office of the Prosecutor.

Announcing the contribution, Minister Coveney said:

“I discussed with Foreign Minister Kuleba this morning the essential need for accountability for the appalling acts committed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"I met the ICC Prosecutor, Karim Khan, earlier this week, and I know his office is working closely with the office of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktiva. It is essential in all situations where war crimes may have been committed to undertake investigations and ensure the collection of evidence including in relation to crimes of sexual and gender-based violence and to provide support for witnesses, victims and survivors.

"This year, we will mark 20 years since the the entry into force of the Rome Statute - the treaty that established the International Criminal Court. We collectively agreed that we were determined to put an end to impunity for the perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity."