Minister Brophy announces €5 million to support climate adaptation in developing countries

The Minister for Overseas Development Aid and the Diaspora, Colm Brophy T.D., will announce a funding package of €5 million at COP27, as part of Ireland’s commitments to fight climate change. The funding will prioritise climate adaptation, particularly in Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States.

As part of this package, the Minister will announce:

€1 million to the Special Climate Change Fund to support adaptation action in Small Island Developing States

€2 million to the Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF), to support adaptation activities in some of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries

€2 million to the African Development Bank for activities supporting adaptation in African countries

While at COP27, the Minister will also announce multiannual funding of €14 million over three years to the Consultative Group on International Agriculture Research, which works to advance innovation in food systems, including in climate resilience.

Speaking from Sharm El-Sheikh today, Minister Brophy said:

“We are seeing more and more sobering examples of how climate change is ravaging countries and communities all over the world. On my recent visit to Kenya I saw first-hand how climate change is pushing millions of people into extreme hunger. Supporting adaptation and resilience to climate change is a central priority for Ireland in our international climate finance.

“It is vital that countries step-up to support the most vulnerable countries. It is equally as vital that commitments made at COP are followed through. This can’t be just a talking shop. We need real and practical action.

“I am delighted to announce this significant package of Irish funding to assist those most vulnerable. I am particularly excited to support a new initiative of the Special Climate Change Fund that provides direct support to Small Island Developing States to enhance their adaptation action.”

The LDCF is the only international fund completely dedicated to supporting LDCs and with a primary focus on adaptation to climate change impacts. LDCF funding helps recipient countries to reduce climate change vulnerability in priority sectors and ecosystems. Ireland has provided over €13 million in funding to the LDCF between 2014 and 2022.

The Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF) is an international fundthat aims to support all developing countries to access technical assistance and private sector support. Recognising the high vulnerability of Small Island Developing States to adverse impacts of climate change, the SCCF has initiated a specific Window of funding to support adaptation in SIDS. Ireland will be one of the first donors to this new Window.

The African Development Bank is a regional multilateral development finance institution established to contribute to the economic development and social progress of African countries. The Bank operates a number of funding mechanisms that support adaptation activities in member countries, to which the Irish Government will provide €2 million in funding.

The Consultative Group on International Agriculture Research (CGIAR) aims to deliver science and innovation that advance transformation of food, land, and water systems in a climate crisis. Ireland has been a long-standing partner of CGIAR, as its work on Food --Land- Water Systems aligns closely with Ireland's international work on food systems. Ireland will renew its funding partnership with CGIAR and will pledge €4.6 million each year for three years for 2022-24.

11 Nov 2022