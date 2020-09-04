Minimum core assistance delivery dataset for affected populations

Purpose and Principles:

Based on inter-agency discussion as part of the common cash statement inter-operability work stream, a proposed core dataset has been developed with an aim to support:

the effective delivery of cash transfers in interagency environments data interoperability harmonization of statistical output the reduction of duplication of data collection application of robust data protection principles

The proposed dataset is for the specific purpose of delivering assistance. It is built off of the UNHCR/WFP Global Data Sharing Addendum. Data required for practices such as targeting and post-distribution monitoring are different and not covered by the below.

By partnering on data sharing, agencies endeavour to bring about greater efficiency and efficacy in assistance to those furthest behind, in line with global commitments and realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This document is grounded in the understanding that ensuring the well-being of all those served by the agencies is central, in particular that their protection, safety and dignity is safeguarded including through the protection and responsible use of data.

This document sets forth a minimum dataset to facilitate the provision of cash assistance in line with data protection principles including the collection and sharing of a minimum amount of data. This document does not provide a governance framework nor does it constitute a data sharing agreement, both of which are needed in advance of data sharing between agencies.

The proposed data fields should be discussed and explicitly agreed at country level with necessary adaptation to the local operating context, and to ensure the principles of proportionality and purpose specificity in line with global data protection best practices.

Informed consent must have been given at data collection to allow this data to be shared. Data sharing should be governed by a data sharing agreement between the sending and the receiving party. Records of data sharing transactions should be retained in order to track individuals’ records between organizations. The impact of sharing data should be assessed prior to sharing to manage risk of data breach, fraud or any other unintended consequence as a result of sharing.

The Agencies agree to comply with their own internal policies on data protection while recognizing and the following core principles on Data Protection:

(i) Legitimate and fair collection and processing: Processing of Personal Data may only be carried out on a legitimate basis and in a fair and transparent manner.

(ii) Purpose specification: Personal Data will be collected for one or more specific and legitimate purpose(s) and should not be processed in any way incompatible with this/those purpose(s).

(iii) Necessity and proportionality: The processing of Personal Data should be adequate, relevant and not excessive to the purpose(s) for which it is being processed.

(iv) Respect for the Data Subject’s rights: Data Subjects have rights in relation to information, access, correction and, deletion of their Personal Data and objection to its processing during all stages of such processing.

(v) Security: In order to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of Personal Data, appropriate technical and organizational data security measures need to be put in place