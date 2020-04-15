Minimum Child Protection Standards for Identification of Unaccompanied Children to be Relocated from Greece to other countries in the European Union

Situation

As of February 29, there are 5,463 unaccompanied children in Greece who remain in urgent need of durable solutions, including expedited registration, family reunification and relocation. Among them, 1,752 are housed in over-crowded reception and identification centers. Others are accommodated in various forms of emergency placements. 93 per cent are boys, 7 per cent are girls, and 91 per cent are between 14-18 years old.3 Three nationalities are most prominently represented, with 44 per cent of UAC originating in Afghanistan, 21 per cent in Pakistan, 11 per cent in Syria, and 24 per cent originating in various other countries.

Over recent weeks, countries in the EU have pledged their support to address the crisis facing asylum-seekers and refugees, particularly unaccompanied children, in Greece through expedited relocation. Individuals transferred under this initiative would receive expedited processing and be moved to a country where they are likely to secure a durable solution by qualifying for refugee status or a complementary protection. This would also reduce the burden on Greek authorities, to pursue durable solutions for all asylum-seekers and refugees.

Because of the volume of cases and urgent needs, it is critical to establish standards based upon which children would be identified and prioritized for relocation. These standards must be firmly rooted within international child rights legal frameworks, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the 1951 Refugee Convention which lays out the considerations under which international protection needs would be established. In all cases, a best interest assessment should be completed to consider solutions in line with a child’s individual circumstances and best interests. Reolcation should be an option considered for unaccompanied children with likely international protection needs. For those who are not found to have international protection needs a range of other solutions should be pursued, including return where this would be in their best interests. Relocations of children without international protection needs may be problematic from a “do no harm” perspective, inadvertently contributing to a pull-factor that can put children at risk, and failing to offer a longer-term solution.

In addition to international protection needs, a number of other principles should guide prioritization. Protection actors in Greece have witnessed previous relocation schemes based on narrow eligibility criteria which did not correspond to the majority caseload of children (e.g. setting narrow age or gender parameters). Such approaches add additional strain to the over-stretched human resources of the Greek child protection authorities and may negatively impact other children in need of durable solutions. This experience suggests that a streamlined approach to best interest procedures will also be needed for a larger relocation exercise.

