Mine Action Area of Responsibility Strategy 2022-2024: The Primacy of Protection [EN/AR]

CONTEXTUAL BACKGROUND

The current humanitarian situation is challenging and requires stronger cooperation among its key stakeholders. The global MA AoR focusses mainly on countries in humanitarian emergencies or emerging from conflict, however mine action (MA) is also often required for years beyond the signature of peace agreements. The needs of victims will continue years after the last EO has been removed. The challenges identified by the Landmine Free 2025 campaign in Mine Action’s Fair Share: An Agenda for Change are observed in both conflict and postconflict situations: insufficient international funding, standards and good operational practice not being applied, barriers to access due to ongoing conflict or contested jurisdiction, and level of contamination. The mine action sector needs to work together to address these issues and the global MA AoR can contribute based on its comparative advantages.