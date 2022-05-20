Mind the Gap 2: Seeking Safe and Sustainable Solutions for Girls’ Education in Crises

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report builds on the findings of Mind the Gap: The State of Girls’ Education in Crisis and Conflict, first published by the Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies (INEE) in 2021. This second report presents the state of education and training for girls and women affected by conflict and crisis, including refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs). Both reports were commissioned by the INEE, under the auspices of the INEE Reference Group on Girls’ Education in Emergencies, in response to commitments made by leaders of seven of the world’s largest economies at the 44th G7 Summit, which was hosted by Canada in 2018.1 This report focuses on three themes:

• Distance learning for girls: how interventions can support distance learning when girls can’t access schools, and strategies to overcome gendered barriers, including the gendered digital divide

• Gender-based violence (GBV) and girls’ education: strategies to monitor and reduce GBV in schools, and how education providers can contribute to prevention, protection, and recovery from GBV in the community during a crisis, including periods of school closure

• Girls’ education and climate change: how girls’ education is impacted by climate change; how girls’ education can support resilience in the face of climate change and mitigate the effects of climate change; and how to enable girls to find their voices to address climate issues.

This report discusses girls’ education data for the same 44 crisis-affected countries included in the first report, Mind the Gap: The State of Girls’ Education in Crisis and Conflict. In most cases, the latest data are from 2019 or 2020 and therefore do not capture the impact COVID-19 has had on girls’ education in these countries. This report includes some analysis of the emerging evidence of this impact, and of the education response to the crisis, particularly distance education interventions.