Millie Bobby Brown visits UNICEF global supply hub in Denmark

Stranger Things star was appointed youngest-ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2018

COPENHAGEN/NEW YORK, 11 January 2018 – UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and Emmy-nominated actress Millie Bobby Brown helped pack supplies for some of the world’s most vulnerable children during a visit to UNICEF’s global supply headquarters in Copenhagen this week.

Brown helped assemble Early Childhood Development kits, which offer children living in conflict and disaster areas access to play and learning. Each kit is designed to help caregivers create a safe learning environment for up to 50 children who have experienced trauma and stress, and includes art supplies, puzzles and games, and board books and puppets for storytelling.

“Every day hundreds of life-saving items are sent from this warehouse to children and families around the world, from blankets and clothing, to health and school supplies,” said Millie Bobby Brown. “To have the opportunity to be a part of this effort with Moncler and UNICEF to offer some sort of relief to those in need, especially a child, is a true privilege. You can’t help but think about their circumstances, and what more we can all do to lend a hand.”

Brown toured UNICEF’s supply and kit-packing operation in Copenhagen – the world’s largest humanitarian warehouse – which leads the supply planning and distribution of emergency, health, nutrition and education supplies to children and families caught in, or displaced by conflict, natural disasters and other crises around the world. In 2017, UNICEF procured $3.46 billion worth of supplies and services in 150 countries and areas.

“Supplies are essential to the health and well-being of children,” said Etleva Kadilli, Director of UNICEF's Supply Division. “We are thankful that Millie has had an opportunity to experience first-hand UNICEF’s supply operation, and what it takes for these supplies to reach children. We hope that her visit will help amplify attention and support to the needs of children and young people, especially those affected by crises.”

Brown was appointed UNICEF’s youngest ever Goodwill Ambassador in November 2018. On this visit to UNICEF’s global supply headquarters, she was accompanied by representatives from Italian apparel manufacturer and lifestyle brand, Moncler, as part of Moncler’s family #monclerfriends. In 2017, Moncler and UNICEF launched the “Warmly Moncler” for UNICEF project to provide winter kits for vulnerable children and families to keep them warm. The kits include items such as thermal blankets, hats, gloves, scarves, shoes and socks, fuel to heat homes and schools, and spaces where children can play. Between 2017 and 2018 more than 38,000 children and families, mainly living in Nepal and Mongolia – some of the coldest countries in the world where climatic and social conditions are the most challenging - benefited from this partnership.

Notes to Editors:

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

For more information about UNICEF and its work, visit: www.unicef.org

Follow UNICEF on Twitter and Facebook

About Moncler

Moncler was founded at Monestier-de-Clermont, Grenoble, France, in 1952 and is currently headquartered in Italy. Over the years the brand has combined style with constant technological research assisted by experts in activities linked to the world of the mountain. The Moncler outerwear collections marry the extreme demands of nature with those of city life. In 2003 Remo Ruffini took over the company, of which he is currently Chairman and CEO. Moncler manufactures and directly distributes the clothing and accessories collections under the brand Moncler through its boutiques and in exclusive international department stores and multi-brand outlets.

For more information, please contact:

Helen Wylie, UNICEF New York, Tel: +1 917 244 2215, hwylie@unicef.org

Anne Boher, UNICEF Copenhagen, Tel: +45 30 78 76 49, aboher@unicef.org