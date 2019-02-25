25 Feb 2019

Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa - Annual Overview 2018

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Dec 2018
Download PDF (3.41 MB)

BACKGROUND

Migration Response Centers (MRCs) are situated along key migration routes, where they fill critical gaps by providing direct assistance, including food and temporary shelter, information and service referrals to migrants on the move. Working collaboratively, MRCs bring together key partners to facilitate the identification of migrants in vulnerable situations, and ensure that they receive appropriate, immediate and longer-term support. Five MRCs are currently operational in the Horn of Africa: Hargeisa and Bosasso since 2009, Djibouti since 2011 and Semera and Metema since 2014. IOM is working closely with local authorities to open two further MRCs in the coming months.
The services provided by each MRC vary based on location and needs. A vast majority of migrants visiting the MRCs are of Ethiopian origin (98%) and most are migrating along the Eastern Route towards Saudi Arabia (77%).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

