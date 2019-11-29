Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (01 January - 31 October 2019)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW: OCTOBER 2019

A total of 864 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in October. The majority were registered in Obock (327), followed by Bosasso (292), Hargeisa (109), Metema (76) and Semera (60). Compared to September, migrant registrations sharply decreased in Semera. Groups of Oromo and Tigrayan migrants, who traveled through Semera in previous months, changed their usual route by crossing the Dire Dawa and Togochale sites instead, as they are considered to be a safer travel routes. The MRC in Bosasso also witnessed a decrease in registrations, due to improved weather conditions allowing migrants to depart from the area towards Yemen. Of the registered migrants, 73% were male and 27% were female. All except one of the registered migrants were Ethiopian nationals, most commonly from the Oromia (58%), Amhara (16%) and Tigray (12%) regions.

A total of 188 children were registered at MRCs in October. The majority were registered in Obock (69) and in Hargeisa (61). The MRC in Hargeisa continues to attract a larger number of families compared to other MRCs in the region, due to its location in an area where many migrant families have settled. All minors registered at the MRC Hargeisa were accompanied, whereas all children tracked in Bosasso and Semera, and the majority of children tracked in Obock (99%) were unaccompanied. No children were recorded at the MRC in Metema in October.

Most registrees were headed towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (67%) or returning to Ethiopia (13%). Overall, most migrants reported migrating for economic reasons (77%) while 18% cited educational reasons and 3% reported migrating due to natural disasters or environmental conditions