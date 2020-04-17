Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (01 January - 31 March 2020)

A total of 1,209 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in March, a decrease of 8% compared to February. The largest number of migrants were registered in Obock (371), followed by Metema (246), Semera (235), Bosasso (162), Dire Dawa (89), Hargeisa (68) and Togochale (38).

With the growing number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and stricter travel restrictions in the region, registrations at the MRC in Obock almost doubled over the past month, while requests for Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) to Ethiopia followed a similar rising trend in Obock. However, the provision of AVR services back to Ethiopia has been halted, as starting on 23 March 2020, every person entering Ethiopia must be quarantined. Similarly, the MRC in Semera recorded a sharp increase in migrant registrations (155%) as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed many Ethiopan nationals to return from Djibouti to the MRC in Semera where they requested IOM's transportation assistance services to return home. On the other hand, four MRCs saw a significant decrease in registrations (Togochale, Hargeisa, Dire Dawa and Bosasso). The MRC in Togochale recorded the highest decrease (86%), which is attributed to bad weather conditions (heavy rains) and movement restrictions imposed for the COVID-19 response. Registrations at the MRCs in Hargeisa and Dire Dawa were cut in half between February and March, and the MRC in Bosasso observed a 36% decline in registrations.

In March, more male adults (50%) were registered than female adults (29%), while 21% of registrations were children. A total of 91 registered children visited the MRC in Obock, followed by Bosasso (43), Semera (39) and Hargeisa (32). While almost all children registered at the MRC Hargeisa were accompanied (81%), all children tracked in the other MRCs were unaccompanied. The MRC in Hargeisa continues to attract a larger number of families compared to other MRCs in the region, due to its location in an area where many migrant families have settled.

All except seven of the registered migrants were Ethiopian nationals (99.4%), most commonly from the Oromia (51%), Tigray (18%), and Amhara (16%) regions. All registrees in Semera, and most registrees in Obock (99%), Dire Dawa (97%) and Bosasso (75%) reported going to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (70% overall). Almost all registrees in Metema (91%) and 63% of registrees in Togochale were headed towards other Gulf countries (21% overall). The majority of migrants reported migrating for economic reasons (89%), while 10% cited educational reasons and 1% reported migrating to rejoin family