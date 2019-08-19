Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (01 January - 31 July 2019)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW: JULY 2019

A total of 961 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in July. The largest number of migrants were registered in Obock (289), followed by Bosasso (263), Hargeisa (200), Metema (136) and Semera (73).

Compared to June, migrant registrations increased in Hargeisa due to growing Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) activities at the MRC as well as successful awareness campaigns and mobile outreach services supporting AVRR-related activities. A similar trend was observed in Bosasso, triggered by an increase in Ethiopian arrivals to the area and reduced departure activity due to seasonal, heavy seas.

A total of 182 children were registered in July. The majority were registered in Hargeisa (111). The MRC in Hargeisa continues to attract a larger number of families compared to other MRCs in the region, due to its location in an area where many migrant families have settled. The Hargeisa MRC assisted all elderly persons registered across MRCs in July and the largest number of children below the age of 15 (90% of total). Almost all minors at the MRC Hargeisa (92%) were accompanied, whereas all children tracked in Semera and the majority of children tracked in Bosasso (94%) were unaccompanied.

Of the registered migrants, 71% were male and 29% were female. While 38% of registered men were travelling alone and 37% opted for a mix of travelling with immediate family and within a group, the majority of females (43%) preferred travelling within a group or with their immediate family (35%). Compared to June, registrees of both sexes were 32% less likely to be travelling alone and one and a half times more likely to be travelling with their immediate family. All except one of the registered migrants were Ethiopian nationals, mainly coming from the Oromia (49%), Amhara (22%) and Tigray (13%) regions.

All registrees in Semera and the majority in Obock (99%) were headed towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (54% of total registrees), in hope of better economic (79%) and educational (17%) opportunities. Most others reported migrating within Somalia (19%). These migrants most commonly left their communities of origin due to natural disasters or environmental conditions over the past months or years. In recent months, the region experienced below average cumulative rainfall, resulting in ongoing, harsh climatic conditions. The rest of the registered migrants reported returning to Ethiopia (12%).