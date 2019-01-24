Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (01 January - 31 December 2018)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW: DECEMBER 2018

A total of 611 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in December. The largest number of migrants was registered in Obock (263), followed by Bosasso (160), Hargeisa (100), Semera (73) and Metema (15). About 17% of registrees in December were minors. The largest number of children were registered in Hargeisa (57) and Obock (30). While all 57 minors in Hargeisa were accompanied, most minors in Obock (27) were unaccompanied.

All minors registered in Semera (3) and Bosasso (13) were also unaccompanied. A majority of minors in Hargeisa (39) were below the age of six, while most minors in Obock (25) were older than 15. Nonetheless, six of the unaccompanied minors registered in Bosasso were between 13 and 14 years of age. Of the 63 minors between the ages of 6 and 17, 68% had received no form of education at the point of interview and only 6% had completed primary school. In fact, 15 to 17-year-olds were less likely than 6-14- year-olds to have completed primary education (1% and 5%, respectively) and more likely to have received no education at all (40% and 28%, respectively).

All but one of the individuals registered across MRCs in December were of Ethiopian nationality, most commonly from the Oromia (53%), Amhara (25%) and Tigray (17%) regions, as has been the case in previous months. The majority of registrees across all MRCs with the exception of Hargeisa were 18-29 year-olds (above 80%, on average). Conversely, the majority of individuals registered in Hargeisa were minors younger than six (39%), followed by 30-59 year-olds (22%). The MRC Hargeisa attracts larger numbers of families compared to other MRCs in the region, due to its location in an area where many migrant families have settled. Of the registered migrants, 93% reported never having attempted a migration journey before.

A majority of registrees reported migrating for economic reasons (76%), while 11% left their communities of origin due to natural disaster. Most registrees reporting that they left their habitual residence due to natural disaster were from the Oromia (93%) region in Ethiopia. Oromia was hit by drought and flash floods earlier in the year. While 68% of registrees were headed on the eastern route towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, another 15% were headed to Somalia and 12% were returning home to their country of nationality. The largest number of returnees were tracked at IOM's MRC in Bosasso (69), largely young adult males younger than 26