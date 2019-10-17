Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (01 January - 30 September 2019)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW: SEPTEMBER 2019

A total of 990 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in September. The majority were registered in Bosasso (407), followed by Obock (203), Metema (148), Semera (134) and Hargeisa (98). Compared to August, migrant registrations sharply increased in Bosasso, due to a greater number of migrant arrivals in the area. With the continued improvement in weather conditions at sea, the departure activity in the area steadily increased since August.

A vast majority of the registered migrants were Ethiopian nationals (99.2%), most commonly from the Oromia (54%), Amhara (21%), Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' (10%), and Tigray (9%) regions. Other nationalities included Eritrea (2) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (1). Of the registered migrants, 69% were male and 31% were female.

A total of 213 children were registered in September. The majority were registered in Bosasso (68) and in Hargeisa (63). The MRC in Hargeisa continues to attract a larger number of families compared to other MRCs in the region, due to its location in an area where many migrant families have settled. All minors registered at the MRC Hargeisa were accompanied, whereas all children tracked in Metema and Semera, and the majority of children tracked in Bosasso (99%) were unaccompanied.

Most registrees were headed towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (68%). The rest were headed towards other Gulf countries (12%) or migrating within Somalia (10%). Overall, most registered migrants reported migrating for economic reasons (97%) while 25% also mentioned educational reasons and 5% also reported migrating due to natural disasters or environmental conditions.