Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (01 January - 30 November 2019)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW: NOVEMBER 2019

A total of 1,045 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in November. The majority were registered in Bosasso (303), followed by Semera (296), Obock (173), Metema (163) and Hargeisa (110). Compared to October, migrant registrations sharply increased in Semera and Metema. November saw growing security issues along the Dire Dawa route, which pushed many migrants to travel through Semera or find new routes to reach Djibouti. Moreover, a large number of individuals who were stranded at the border to Djibouti were referred to the MRC Semera to receive IOM assistance and protection, including Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) support.

Of the registered migrants, 65% were male and 35% were female. Almost all registered migrants were Ethiopian nationals (99.3%), most commonly from the Oromia (34%), Amhara (34%),

Tigray (14%), and Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' (13%) regions.

A total of 183 children were registered in November. The majority were registered in Hargeisa (75). The MRC in Hargeisa continues to attract a larger number of families compared to other MRCs in the region, due to its location in an area where many migrant families have settled. While all minors registered at the MRC Hargeisa were accompanied, all children tracked in Bosasso, Metema, Obock and Semera were unaccompanied.

Most registrees were headed towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (64%), while 11% were headed towards other Gulf countries and another 11% reported migrating within Somalia.

Overall, most migrants reported migrating for economic reasons (80%) while 18% cited educational reasons and 1% reported migrating due to conflict.