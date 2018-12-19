Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (01 January - 30 November 2018)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW: NOVEMBER 2018

A total of 561 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in November. The largest number of migrants was registered in Semera (195), followed by Bosasso (141),

Obock (109), Hargeisa (105) and Metema (11). About one fifth of all registrations were minors. The largest number of children were registered in Hargeisa (56) and Semera (20). While all 56 minors in Hargeisa were accompanied, all minors in Semera were unaccompanied. This is likely attributable to the fact that 80% of all minors registered in Hargeisa were younger than 10, whilst the MRC in Semera mainly registered 15-17 year olds. This also reflects the nature of the respective MRCs, with Hargeisa receiving larger numbers of young children compared to other MRCs due to its location in an area where many migrant families (particularly women and their children) have temporarily settled. Of the minors who were of school age, 34% had received no form of education in their communities of origin and only 18% had completed primary school.

The vast majority (99.3%) of MRC registrations in November were of Ethiopian nationality, most commonly from the Oromia (39%), Amhara (30%) and Tigray (24%) regions, as has been the case in previous months. A majority of registrees reported migrating for economic reasons (72%), while 13% left their communities of origin due to natural disaster. A majority of registrees reporting that they left their habitual residence due to natural disaster were from the Oromia (74%) and Amhara (20%) regions in Ethiopia. Both regions were hit be heavy floods earlier in the year. As was the case in previous months, the majority of migrants registered across MRCs were between 18-29 year old males. Of the registered migrants, 95% reported never having attempted a migration journey before.

While 71% of registrees were headed on the eastern route towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, another 15% were headed to Somalia and 9% were returning home to their country of residence. The largest number or returnees were tracked at IOM's MRC in Bosasso (49), largely young adult males from the Oromia, Tigray and Amhara regions of Ethiopia. While migrants traveling along the eastern corridor towards Saudi Arabia are largely 18-29 year-old males, the profiles of migrants migrating to Somalia are more varied with the age distribution more evenly spread out and females and minors below the age of 15 constituting 56% and 55% of registrees using this route, respectively.

A vast majority of these migrants were registered in Hargeisa.