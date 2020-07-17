Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (01 January - 30 June 2020)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW: JUNE 2020

A total of 254 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in June, a 15% increase compared to May. Only three out of seven MRCs recorded registrations during this month. The largest number of migrants were registered in Bosasso (173), followed by Hargeisa (69) and Obock (12). No migrants were registered in Dire Dawa, Metema, Semera and Togochale.

COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in the region, and despite the lifting of some mobility restrictions, borders remained closed and pressure among the stranded populations is mounting. In Djibouti, the MRC in Obock was assisting 49 vunerable migrants by the end of June, all of whom had been stranded for several months. Only 12 new migrants were registered in June, which is similar to the 13 arrivals recorded in May. In the context of COVID-19, the admission of new migrants at the MRC in Obock was reduced to admitting the most vulnerable migrants only, namely women, children and sick migrants. Migrant registrations at the MRC in Hargeisa more than doubled between May (30) and June (69), while registrations at the MRC in Bosasso have remained stable over the past three months. Overall, a total of 69 Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) requests were submitted by migrants in June, a 21% increase as compared to May. Since AVR services are still suspended amidst the current COVID-19 context, no migrant was returned to Ethiopia, and many continue to wait for AVR assistance, including 200 in Bosasso and 153 in Hargeisa.

The month of June saw an even gender distribution in migrant registrations, with 34% female adults, 34% male adults, 18% male children and 14% female children. A total of 46 registered children visited the MRC in Hargeisa, followed by Bosasso (34) and Obock (2). While all children registered at the MRC in Hargeisa were accompanied, all children tracked in Bosasso and Obock were unaccompanied.

All registered migrants were Ethiopian nationals, most commonly from the Oromia (54%), Amhara (15%), Tigray (10%) and Harari (8%) regions. Most registrees in Bosasso (62%) and Obock (58%), and only 4% of registrees in Hargeisa reported their intention to go to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (46% overall). Only 42% of registrees in Obock and 38% of registrees in Bosasso were planning to head back to their country of origin (28% overall; this represents a 13% increase compared to May).

Most migrants reported migrating for economic reasons (67%) or cited educational reasons (28%), while less than 1% reported migrating for health reasons.