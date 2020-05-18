Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (01 January - 30 April 2020)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW APRIL 2020

A total of 270 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in April, a drastic decrease of 78% compared to February.

Only four out of seven MRCs recorded registrations during this month. The largest number of migrants were registered in Bosasso (173), followed by Metema (41), Togochale (33) and Obock (23). No migrants were registered in Dire Dawa, Hargeisa and Semera.

With the growing number of COVID-19 cases and stricter travel restrictions in the region, registrations at the MRC in Obock observed a sharp 93% decline between March and April. In the context of COVID-19 prevention, the admission of new migrants at the MRC in Obock was reduced to admitting the most vulnerable migrants only, namely women, children and sick migrants.

Similarly, registrations at the MRC in Metema decreased by 83% due to mobility restrictions in the area and the closure of the Ethiopia-Sudan border. The MRC in Togochale recorded a similar number of registrations compared to March, and the MRC staff has been supporting the government's quarantine facilities with the provision of food and transportation assistance. Migrant registrations at the MRC in Bosasso remained stable over the past month. Despite the imposed COVID-19 measures, migrants on trucks were still arriving to the MRC in Bosasso, and some even continued their journey to Yemen by boat. Even though the MRC in Bosasso registered 35 requests for Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR), the provision of these services back to Ethiopia have been kept on hold, following the adoption of restrictive travel measures by the Government of Ethiopia on 23 March 2020.

In April, more male adults (45%) were registered than female adults (40%), while 15% of registrations were children. A total of 25 registered children visited the MRC in Bosasso, followed by Obock (10) and Togochale (5). All children were unaccompanied, and the majority (80%) were aged between 15 and 17 years old.

All except one of the registered migrants were Ethiopian nationals (99.6%), most commonly from the Oromia (45%), Southern Nations, Nationalities, and People's (17%), Tigray (16%) and Amhara (14%) regions. All registrees in Obock, and most registrees in Togochale (94%) and Bosasso (79%) reported going to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (71% overall). Almost all registrees in Metema (76%) and 3% of registrees in Togochale were headed towards other Gulf countries (12% overall). Only 21% of registrees in Bosasso and 7% of registrees in Metema were planning to head back to their country of origin (14% overall). The majority of migrants reported migrating for economic reasons (68%) or cited educational reasons (30%), while less than 1% reported migrating for health reasons.