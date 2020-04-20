Migration Policy Practice (Vol. X, Number 1, January–March 2020)

Migration, the environment and climate change: What data do we need and how do we get it?

Solon Ardittis and Frank Laczko1 T his special issue of Migration Policy Practice focuses on the linkages between migration, the environment and climate change. Although numerous papers and reports have been written about this subject in recent years, it is widely agreed that there is a lack of data on this subject. Estimates suggesting that between 200 million and 1 billion people could be displaced by climate change during the next 30 years have captured the attention of policymakers and the media. Yet, as the authors of this special issue point out, such figures are often based on little more than guesswork.

This special issue focuses on two broad sets of questions: (a) What kinds of data are needed on migration, the environment and climate change? (b) How can the collection and analysis of data on migration, the environment and climate change be improved?

Regarding the first question, authors suggest that there is a need for a broad range of different types of data. There is a need for data on both the impact of environmental changes on the movement of people and the impact of migration on areas particularly affected by climate change. There is also a need for data on the impact of extreme environmental events and slow-onset events, which is often more difficult to obtain. The impact of gradual changes in the environment on the mobility of people is difficult to capture in many instances, as it is often linked to so many other factors driving migration.

Too often there is a lack of disaggregated data, which makes it difficult for policymakers to identify which migrant groups are most vulnerable to the effects of environmental change. We also need better data on national policy responses. To date, only 33 countries refer to human mobility in their policy frameworks for addressing climate change – Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Authors also point out that data collection needs to focus not only on those who cross borders but also on the large number of people who may be internally displaced due to factors linked to environmental changes. Some authors also suggest that we need better data to help us understand why some people cannot move and use migration as an opportunity to escape from the negative consequences of climate change. Others note the need for data to help policymakers understand better the impact of remittances on communities badly affected by environmental changes. Policymakers also want to understand better the linkages between environmental change and migration so that they can better forecast and anticipate future migration flows. To sum up, the four articles in this special issue highlight the need for a range of different types of data to help improve the evidence base on migration, the environment and climate change.

The second question discussed by contributors to this volume centres on how to get better data on migration, the environment and climate change. One of the problems is that there is a general paucity of timely, accurate and disaggregated data on all forms of migration. The lack of data on migration has been recognized in the Global Compact on Migration, which calls upon all countries to improve the collection and analysis of data on migration. Currently, only a minority of countries, for example, share data on migration flows with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs Statistics Division each year.

While some authors note that research on migration, the environment and climate change has advanced in recent years using a range of new methodologies, very few countries produce regular statistics on migration and the environment. A number of authors suggest that one way forward could be to take advantage of new technologies and the potential of using big data and other new sources of data. For example, Kira Vinke and Roman Hoffmann in their article suggest that the spread of cell phones now makes it easier to study the mobility of people rapidly by analysing call detail records (CDRs). They cite the example of a study in the south of Bangladesh that monitored the inflow and outflow of 6 million people after cyclone Mahasen made landfall in the Bay of Bengal in 2013.

However, it is also recognized that such data often needs to be complemented with information from more traditional data sources such as surveys and administrative data. In the case of the latter, the problem is not always the lack of data but the lack of the sharing of such data between different actors at the national level and the use of different definitions and concepts. All authors agree that there is a need to invest in building the capacities of statistical systems to better capture data on migration, the environment and climate change in the future. This will require better integration and analysis of often disparate sources of data, as well as the development of specific new tools to better capture the mobility dimensions of migration, the environment and climate change.