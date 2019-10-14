14 Oct 2019

Migration Policy Practice (Vol. IX, Number 3, July–September 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
Introduction
Solon Ardittis and Frank Laczko

A Union Humanitarian Visa Framework
Andreas Backhaus, Mikkel Barslund, Augusta Nannerini

Tailored to whom? – Envisaging refugees and host municipalities as central actors for sustainable resettlement
Janina Stürner

Responding to modern slavery: The contours of an effective approach
Sasha Jesperson, Saskia Marsh

Online migration campaigns: Promises, pitfalls and the need for better evaluations
Gustavo López

