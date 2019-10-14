Migration Policy Practice (Vol. IX, Number 3, July–September 2019)

Content

Introduction

Solon Ardittis and Frank Laczko

A Union Humanitarian Visa Framework

Andreas Backhaus, Mikkel Barslund, Augusta Nannerini

Tailored to whom? – Envisaging refugees and host municipalities as central actors for sustainable resettlement

Janina Stürner

Responding to modern slavery: The contours of an effective approach

Sasha Jesperson, Saskia Marsh

Online migration campaigns: Promises, pitfalls and the need for better evaluations

Gustavo López

Publications