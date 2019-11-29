Migration Initiatives 2020

Foreword

More people are on the move today than at any other time in recorded history:

271.6 million migrants currently live outside of their country of origin. This large-scale movement of people stems from a range of complex drivers, including socioeconomic factors, climate change, conflict and political instability. Governments across the world are recognizing now, more than ever, that migration is a whole-of-government endeavour and an essential topic for international cooperation. It is no longer possible to separate migration issues from other key economic and social policy objectives, whether improving development outcomes, supporting vulnerable populations, managing high-volume borders, supporting employment growth or combating organized crime.

Current data, research and knowledge indicate that the coming decade will bring new challenges for which the International Organization for Migration (IOM) must prepare itself for. Under my leadership, and with the critical financial and political support of key Member States, we have set forth key areas of reform and investment through the Strategic Vision 2019–2023 and Internal Governance Framework, both designed to strengthen and prepare the Organization for the additional responsibilities that will emerge over the next decade.

To ensure that we continue to lead the global discussion that acknowledges, and builds upon, the complexity that characterizes modern migration management, we are investing core resources to strengthen our policy capacity, data and research, knowledge management, staff development, training and communications. In this regard, the newly established Policy Hub has been tasked with overseeing the ambitious process of consolidating and systematizing the way knowledge and data are managed and shared across IOM and with its partners, thus strengthening IOM’s migration policy capacity.

While IOM has matured into a global leader with additional responsibilities within the UN system, it certainly has outgrown its current core structure, a challenge exacerbated by the scarcity of unearmarked resources. In view of this, we have developed the Internal Governance Framework, which outlines the essential requirements to establish a modern and fit-for-purpose internal governance system that includes strengthening IOM’s internal justice processes. We count on the vital support of our Member States to make the investments that are required in these areas.

The 2020 edition of IOM’s Migration Initiatives outlines the Organization’s global, regional and local priorities and funding requirements. Presented through the lens of the Migration Governance Framework (MiGOF), the publication highlights IOM’s dedication to promoting an orderly and humane management of migration and enhancing the well-being of migrants in an integrated and holistic way.

I am proud to be a part of such an effective and responsive organization, characterized by its proximity to migrants and governments, and capable of delivering tailor-made solutions to diverse challenges. I believe IOM can, and should, be a driving force in this quest for in-depth understanding, guidance and solutions in the field of migration. We aim to continue to deliver in 2020, and beyond.

António Vitorino

Director General