Migration health in the Sustainable Development Goals [EN/RU]

‘LEAVE NO ONE BEHIND’ IN AN INCREASINGLY MOBILE SOCIETY

The UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development puts people at the center of all actions, particularly the most marginalized and disempowered, for the realization of societies that are more equitable and inclusive. It also acknowledges that migration carries a development potential, owing to migrants’ intellectual, cultural, human and financial capital, and their active participation in society. Being and staying healthy is a fundamental precondition for migrants to work, be productive and contribute to the social and economic development of communities of origin and destination. Moreover, migrants have a right to health and including migrants in health systems’ responses is good public health practice. Multi-sector partnership and coordinated efforts are needed to ensure that migrant health is addressed throughout the migration cycle, as are efforts to develop migration-sensitive health systems that respond to increasingly diverse population health profiles and needs.

Migration is a social determinant of health that can impact the health and well-being of individuals and communities. Migration can improve the health status of migrants and their families by escaping from persecution and violence, by improving socioeconomic status, by offering better education opportunities, and by increasing purchasing power for ‘left behind’ family members thanks to remittances.

However, the migration process can also expose migrants to health risks, such as perilous journeys, psychosocial stressors and abuses, nutritional deficiencies and changes in life-style, exposure to infectious diseases, limited access to prevention and quality health care, or interrupted care. Migrants in ‘irregular situations’, those forced to move, the low skilled or low educated, and other vulnerable or disadvantaged migrants are more likely to suffer from a compromised health status as compared to others. Depending on the policies and legal frameworks of States, migrants may not be granted equitable access to affordable health care and/or local health systems may not have adequate capacity to meet migrant health needs. Other barriers to health services include discrimination and stigmatization, administrative hurdles, restrictive norms generating fear of deportation or the loss of employment for those affected by medical conditions. When health services are available to migrants, these may not be culturally, linguistically and socially–sensitive to their needs, leading to delayed or undiagnosed conditions or ineffective treatment.

In response to the call to ‘leave no one behind’ which is at the core of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, governments, humanitarian and development actors should integrate the health needs of migrants into global and national plans, policies and strategies across sectors and across borders in accordance with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their respective targets. There are numerous avenues for the realization of migrant health through the implementation of the SDGs; the following pages outline a non-exhaustive list of goals and targets of particular relevance, and illustrate the multi-sectoral nature of a factual action framework.