Migration from a gender perspective: empowering women as key actors for integration

Summary

Europe is a destination for people seeking international protection or a better life, due to wars, political turmoil and the poverty affecting its neighbouring regions. This inflow adds to the migrants and refugees who have already settled in Europe. At the same time, populists question Europe’s capacity to absorb a greater number of migrants and refugees, as well as the latter’s willingness to integrate.

It is therefore more important than ever to put the integration issue at the heart of the political discussion. Much has been said on migration and integration, but too little attention has been paid to women, their vulnerability in the migration process but also their potential as key actors for integration. Women may play this role by promoting the integration of their families and social circle, supporting their children's education, sharing traditions with their daughters and sons, as well as participating in their host country’s society.

Investing in the integration of migrant and refugee women means creating a solid basis for the inclusion and integration of future generations and for the development of peaceful, inclusive and cohesive societies based on shared values and the respect for diversity. Therefore, the design, implementation, evaluation and followup of all integration policies for migrants and refugees should be gender sensitive.