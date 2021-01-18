Migration: a critical climate change resilience strategy

This policy brief argues that African regions vulnerable to climate change should prepare for out-migration, while more resilient cities must plan for in-migration.

Movement is a critical resilience strategy for communities and individuals faced with climate change. Most discussions about climate-linked migration focus on international movements; however, it is an overwhelmingly local phenomenon. Migration is an important adaptation strategy that should be enabled. African cities, countries and regions need to incorporate climate-linked migration into all aspects of their planning.