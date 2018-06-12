12 Jun 2018

Migration Committee Chair: sea rescue operations need all Europe’s support and solidarity

Report
from Council of Europe
Published on 12 Jun 2018 View Original

Doris Fiala (Switzerland, ALDE), Chairperson of the PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons, has commended Spain for its offer to open the port of Valencia to the Aquarius, now drifting in the Mediterranean sea with 629 migrants on board rescued from Libya’s coast, including over 120 unaccompanied minors as well as other children and several pregnant women.

“Above all, European countries have an obligation to respect human rights and in this context must abide by the principle of rescue at sea. Political positions should not come before humanitarian considerations,” she said, “If we do not protect these people trying to escape war, we will one day have to live with the responsibility for their fate. At the same time, countries which are the first safe ports for sea arrivals need greater support and assistance from all our member States.”

Spain’s proposal came after first Italy, whose coastguard oversaw the rescue, then Malta, both refused to let the ship dock. In a partnership between SOS Mediterranée and Medecins Sans Frontières, the search and rescue ship Aquarius sails in the central Mediterranean saving migrants from life-threatening, overcrowded boats and rafts.

A new three-day sea journey will inevitably cause more danger and hardship, however, with added problems of low supplies and extreme weather conditions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.