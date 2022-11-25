Migration and the SDGs: Measuring Progress – An Edited Volume

Migration can be a powerful driver for sustainable development and is recognized as a cross-cutting issue throughout the entire 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. While the inclusion of migration in the 2030 Agenda presents countries with a series of new migration data challenges and reporting requirements, when this was adopted in 2015 it was seen overall as a key opportunity to improve migration data. To date there has been no comprehensive stocktaking either of migration trends within the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or of the effects that the SDGs have had on migration data. This makes it difficult to understand the overall impact of including migration in such a high-level global process.

This report responds to the above-mentioned and has the following aims:

Explore migration trends within the SDGs using the latest available data. Discuss the impact of the 2030 Agenda on migration data.

The report presents and assesses trends on migration across selected goals, and discusses the status of migration data availability on these. Further, the volume brings together and examines, for the first time, data on all indicators under SDG target 10.7, taking stock of what the international community has learned regarding how to conceptualize and monitor safe, orderly, regular and responsible migration. The report features contributions relevant to a range of SDGs, focusing on the global level as well as selected countries around the world.