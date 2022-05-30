Migration and Health: Addressing Current Health Challenges of Migrants and Refugees in Africa - from Policy to Practice

Executive Summary and recommendations

This report presents findings from a study on migration and health in Africa commissioned by the African Union Commission (AUC) to generate evidence after launching a new thematic area on migration and health in 2020. This mixed methodology study of migration and health in Africa was ambitious in scope and breadth and collected interesting primary and secondary data relevant to understanding migrants’ health better in different African contexts and the migration and health nexus more broadly.

Keywords: migration, health, Africa, African Union, refugees, regular migrants, irregular migrants, health policy, migration policy, health systems

Problem Statement

As in other world regions, migration within Africa is projected to increase by 2050 because of urbanisation, economic growth, and climate change (IOM 2008, Teye 2018, and Migali and Münz 2018). Migration has potential health implications for migrants and health systems in origin, transit, and settlement countries. Migrants and refugees can be both victims and vectors of health risks, especially as a result of difficult migration journeys, and often face multiple barriers to accessing appropriate health care in settlement countries (WHO 2018f).

The AUC and its MS are committed to developing the health and the wealth of its populations, as set out in the AU’s Agenda 2063 Strategy (AUC 2013). Managing migration flows effectively, and harnessing the contributions that migration makes to African economies, will be a key priority in the coming decades for African policymakers. However, health and migration policies (and therefore services and programmes) have often operated in silos, with insufficient regard for the need to consider the linkages between migration and health (WHO 2019).

Moreover, these challenges are exacerbated by a lack of data on migrant health and a lack of information about the degree of policy coherence (or otherwise) between health and migration policy frameworks at the continental, regional, and Member State levels (IOM, 2020a). Much of the research on this topic focussed on migration and health either at the continental and regional levels, or at the national or local levels. (c.f. Abebe 2017, Maru 2019, Sweilah et al 2018).

The AUC has identified migration and health as one of the cross-cutting issues in the 2018 Migration Policy Framework for Africa (MPFA). The current COVID-19 global pandemic has further highlighted the salience and urgency of these issues. To establish a programme and develop a continental approach towards the nexus of migration and health, the AU has defined priorities for research to first and foremost close knowledge gaps.

This study aimed to address some of these gaps by surveying migration and health policy and practice at the continental, regional, and national levels. This was complemented and enriched by primary data collection in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa from migrants and refugees, health workers, as well as AU, regional, and national officials and UN agency staff.