Migration, Agriculture and Rural Development: Addressing the root causes of migration and harnessing its potential for development

KEY MESSAGES THE CONTEXT OF MIGRATION

• The dimensions of contemporary migration call for global action, which must be comprehensive, bringing together humanitarian and development responses.

• Many individuals and families migrate from rural areas for economic reasons as they see no viable option for moving out of poverty within their own communities.

• Conflict, extreme weather events and political instability are among the root causes of migration.

• Migration is part of the process of development.

As economies undergo structural transformation, the movement of people in search of better employment opportunities within and across countries is inevitable.

• Migrants can be agents of development, contribute to economic growth and improve food security and rural livelihoods. Orderly, safe and regular migration of people underpins the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

CONCERTED ACTION ON MIGRATION

• Migration should be a choice, not a necessity.

International cooperation should address the structural drivers of large movements of people and create conditions that allow communities to live in peace and prosperity in their homelands.

• Agriculture and rural development can address the root causes of migration, including rural poverty, food insecurity, inequality, unemployment, lack of social protection as well as natural resource depletion due to environmental degradation and climate change.

• Investing in sustainable rural development, climate change adaptation and resilient rural livelihoods is an important part of the global response to the current migration challenge.

• Working with governments, UN agencies, the private sector, civil society and local communities,

FAO plays an important role in addressing the root causes of internal and international migration and displacement and in harnessing the developmental potential of migration, especially in terms of food security and poverty reduction.