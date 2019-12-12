The Migrant Union - Navigating the Great Migration

Migrant Union is an on-going initiative established to advance approaches to enabling the growing numbers of displaced people to access decent, sustainable livelihoods. Created in mid-2018, the initiative has to date been curated by the Project Catalyst platform of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in close association with the Open Society Foundations. Migrant Union: Navigating the Great Disruption summarises the initiative’s work to date: (a) highlighting today’s practice; (b) the case for a more innovative, systemic approach to addressing the nexus between displacement and livelihoods, and (c) an ambitious set of proposals for transforming envisaged building blocks in practice.