The Migrant Union - Digital Livelihoods for People on the Move

1. Executive Summary

Today displacement is at a record high, with over 70 million people displaced. Estimates of climate change-induced displacement are as high as 1 billion people by 2050. Once displaced, people generally remain in exile for decades. The magnitude of the scale and duration of displacement prompts renewed urgency about livelihoods prospects of displaced people.

Scholarship, policy, and practice on livelihoods exists, yet rarely focuses on the nexus of displacement with another emerging global phenomenon: the changing nature of work.

Gig economies and innovations in technology, AI, and robotics are some drivers of the changing nature of work. The conversion of work into digital form – known as digitalization – has myriad effects on societies.

Yet literature on the future of work rarely addresses displaced people and there are high barriers for displaced people to enter the digital economy. Research is needed to understand emergent practice to foster digital livelihoods for displaced people, its challenges and successes, as well as impact points to scale to address the existing gap in the livelihoods agenda for displaced people.

This research has identified hundreds of existing online education and training initiatives as well as broad pathways to digital work, such as through digital platforms.

It has found that digital work opens new opportunities, markets, and networks for displaced people. The remote and mobile nature of digital work makes it available to people while they move or are displaced. It can circumvent local work restrictions and enable people to bypass informal work barriers like xenophobia, allowing people jobs they would otherwise be unable to access.

Displaced people may even start or continue remote work based in their home country, thus using their existing social networks and increasing their capabilities. There is a wide range of digital work (from simple image categorisation for AI learning to high-skill online consulting), and thus opportunities for people with varying skill levels and resources.

But current approaches are not operating at scale. In part this is due to supply and demand barriers. Different (or lacking) ID systems and types of skill certification cause problems for employers and potential employees alike. Few initiatives effectively connect the private sector and displaced people en masse due to the time and resources needed to gain employer trust, the ‘bottom line’ of profit and the corresponding skills threshold. Many of these challenges reflect wider systemic barriers including legal and work restrictions and persistent negative narratives of displaced people.

Existing practice actively addresses some of these barriers, such as NGOs and start-ups acting as market intermediaries – including as high-level job-recruitment agencies – for vetting and job-matching. Many NGOs offering digital livelihoods and e-learning also include an emphasis on soft skills to better match supply and demand. There is rising focus on digital identity, credentialing, and verification services for displaced people. E-commerce platforms offer new ways to connect to markets.

This research has important implications for unlocking new digital possibilities for displaced people at scale.

Three key areas of action emerge, namely aggregation to address the fragmented practice of existing initiatives, standardization to enable interoperable digital ID and credentialing services, and advocacy including from private sector actors and displaced people themselves to lobby for work rights, employment, and narrative shifts. Generating evidence is recommended through piloting regulatory sandboxes and creating other proofs of concept to standardize practice and act as advocacy tools. The ongoing work of international actors promoting work rights, humanitarian protection, and digital solutions is key.

Alongside this, there is an important role for other actors to further facilitate supply and demand and develop and regularize markets. These efforts should be enhanced and leveraged to actualise widespread digital livelihoods opportunities for displaced people today and in the future.