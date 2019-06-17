Middle East and North Africa, Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Monthly Regional Update - April 2019

Reporting Period April 2019

Active Flow Monitoring Network

Libya 44 FMPs

Sudan 3 FMPs

Yemen 6 FMPs

53 FMPs are currently active in three countries in the region.

As of the last report (January - February 2019) IOM identified at least 666,717 migrants currently present in Libya. Migrants were identified in all 100 municipalities, within 570 communities and originated from more than 38 countries.

Information on current migration flows was collected through 706 assessments in 11 regions and 16 municipalities.

The top five nationalities identified were Nigerien, Egyptian, Chadian, Sudanese and Nigerian. Out of the total number of migrants identified, 626,627 individuals (94%) originated from 27 different African countries while 39,716 individuals (6%) came from 10 Asian and Middle Eastern countries. The remaining 374 individuals were recorded as unknown nationality and/or other country of origin.

Out of the 626,627 individuals from Africa, 433,444 (69%) were from Sub-Saharan countries and 193,183 individuals 31% were from North African countries.

While 21 per cent of African migrants were identified in the South of the country, few Asian and Middle-Eastern migrants were present there; only one per cent of Asian and Middle Eastern migrants in Libya were identified in Southern Libya.

Since the onset of armed conflict in southern Tripoli on 4 April 2019, DTM has also been monitoring the situation of migrants affected by the ongoing clashes.

Two rapid assessments were conducted to determine the situation of migrants (in urban settings outside detention) in the conflict affected areas. The situation for migrants in the municipalities of Ain Zara (Khallat al Forjan area), Swani bin Adam and Qasr bin Ghasheer was determined to be critical. Migrants in these areas were assessed to constitute a particularly vulnerable group whose protection remains a concern [For more information see, Libya — Urban Migrants Situation Update (25 April 2019)]. Whereas, from over 6,000 migrants held in detention centers in Libya during April, at least 3,200 migrants detained in areas closer to the frontlines were also determined to be at risk of being directly affected by the ongoing armed conflict. DTM also provided baseline statistics for interagency coordination on the number of migrants in detention in Libya, and tracked the changes in the figures on a daily basis.

The daily updates and regular provision of information on migrants in detention also facilitated the humanitarian response to this most vulnerable population group.