Methodological development and piloting: Typological and socio-economic analysis of enabling and constraining factor to CSA adoption and related gender sensitive outcomes

Presented by Fanny Howland, Diksha Arora, Osana Bonilla-Findji (CIAT/CCAFS)

Background

This work is implemented in the context of the Climate Smart Villages AR4D approach, developed by the CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS) and supported by IDRC to build evidence and co-develop context-specific and gender sensitive Climate-Smart Agricultural (CSA) practices and technologies that improve smallholder’s livelihoods and resilience to climate related shocks. The methodology presented here aims at bringing evidence from the field to better understand the socio-economic factors that influence CSA adoption in smallholder farming communities. It builds on the work from Howland et al. 2018, which proposes the construction of a typology of farmers according to their adoption trends, socio-economic characteristics and cultural norms.

Scope

This new research, focuses on strengthening the original approach by deepening into the gender dimensions to be addressed when it comes to substantiate the motivating and constraining factors of CSA adoption. From a gendered perspective, indeed, it is important to understand the specific constraints faced by women, which could be different from that of men.

Using a typology of farmers constructed with the CSV monitoring data collected in 2018, we identified a sub-sample of 22 households from the sample of 143 households covered in the monitoring survey and conducted a complementary qualitative survey with both the man and the woman in the household.1 In case of female-headed households, we only interviewed the woman.

The survey employs semi-structured interview technique at the individual level in addition to 2 focus group discussions with one group of men and women each. The objective of semi-structured interviews (see appendix A) is to collect information on household decision-making dynamics related to agricultural production, household management including finances and consumption expenses, care work, and strategic decisions like land purchases, investing in agricultural technology and CSA adoption. We also investigate the aspects of women’s empowerment and agency by considering whether women have access to and control over productive assets, income, and whether women have the freedom to work outside the household. Since temporary migration, particularly of men, is a common phenomenon, we ask questions on the impact of migration on those left behind. Overall, we aim to understand intra-household dynamics among smallholders and then in-depth analyze how these dynamics may be related to adoption.

Objective

This methodology aims to strengthen initial work by Howland et al (2018) to provide a practical approach to carry out in-depth gender sensitive analysis of the main motivations, socioeconomic and cultural enabling and constraining factors that influence adoption of CSA practices and technologies, while accounting for the heterogeneity of households that exist in a community. This will help inform the design and scaling of more socially inclusive interventions.

Download the full report here