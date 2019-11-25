25 Nov 2019

In Message for International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Secretary-General Says United Nations Committed to Leading by Example with Inclusion Strategy

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 25 Nov 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19877-HR/5451-OBV/1939

Following is UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed on 3 December:

When we secure the rights of people with disabilities, we move closer to achieving the central promise of the 2030 Agenda — to leave no one behind.

While we still have much to do, we have seen important progress in building an inclusive world for all. Almost all United Nations Member States have ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and I urge those who have not yet done so to ratify it without delay.

In June, I launched the United Nations Disability Inclusion Strategy to raise our standards and performance on disability inclusion across all areas of our work and around the world. And for the first time, the Security Council adopted its first‑ever resolution dedicated on the protection of persons with disabilities in armed conflict.

We are determined to lead by example. On this International Day, I reaffirm the commitment of the United Nations to work with people with disabilities to build a sustainable, inclusive and transformative future in which everyone, including women, men, girls and boys with disabilities, can realize their potential. Thank you.

For information media. Not an official record.

