Mercy Corps signs up to the Dutch National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – The global organization Mercy Corps has today signed the Dutch National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security, which is dedicated to the enhancement of female participation and empowerment in conflict-affected societies. The Dutch government, in cooperation with over 50 Dutch civil society organizations and knowledge institutions adopted the National Action Plan as an expression of their ongoing partnership and contribution to the full realization of the ambitions of all the UN Security Council resolutions on Women, Peace and Security.

As signatories, Mercy Corps commits to implementing concrete activities that contribute to women gaining equal leverage in conflict prevention and resolution, peacebuilding, relief and recovery at all levels, and to their efforts being acknowledged and supported. Through our Dutch entity, Mercy Corps Netherlands, we will share expert knowledge and experience on women’s participation in conflict prevention and resolution, and contribute to the visibility of role models working on this topic.

“Mercy Corps works in some of the most fragile and conflict-affected countries around the world, and supporting women and girls in these areas is central to our work,” says Marina Antunovic, Director of Mercy Corps in The Netherlands. “We are delighted to be joining a dedicated group of organizations in The Netherlands who are combining their forces and experience to contribute to the realization of the Women, Peace and Security agenda. We look forward to working closely with the Dutch Government and other partners to support women to be agents of change in peacebuilding, relief and recovery,” says Antunovic.