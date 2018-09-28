Mercy Corps Applauds Global Food Security Reauthorization Act Passage in House

A Step Forward in Meeting the Needs of 821 Million Hungry People

In response to the final passage of the Global Food Security Reauthorization Act (S.2269) by the House of Representatives on Sept. 28, 2018, Mercy Corps issued the following statement from Dina Esposito, Vice President of Technical Leadership:

“The Global Food Security Reauthorization Act reaffirms the United States’ commitment to leading the fight against global hunger and Mercy Corps welcomes the passage of this important bill. We applaud the bipartisan Congressional leadership that ensured its passage and we urge the President to quickly sign it into law. Doing so will make a vital difference to meeting the needs of the 821 million people who go to bed hungry every night.

“Mercy Corps is proud to partner with the U.S. Government in implementing the Global Food Security Strategy. Through our work in places like Nepal, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, we are working in partnership with governments, the private sector, civil society and communities to address the root causes of hunger, improving agriculture techniques, boosting production and ensuring better nutrition for households—so people no longer need aid. We prioritize work with communities that are regularly hit by shocks like drought, flood and conflict, so they can cope and adapt to these challenges without outside help.

“We look forward to continuing to help communities and families provide for themselves and thrive in the face of adversity.”

Learn more about what we’re doing to end global hunger (https://www.mercycorps.org/articles/what-were-doing-help-end-global-hunger).

