Menu of Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) Related Questions for Multi-Sector Needs Assessments (MSNAs)

(Endorsed by IASC AAP/PSEA Task Team and REACH in 2018)

This is a ‘menu’ of potential questions for organisations to choose from and adapt to the context, situation and phase of response they are operating within. The questions are designed for use in MSNAs for the collective response but could also be adapted for sector level assessments at both inter-agency and agency levels.

They can be used with different types of data collection methods including household and community level interviews and focus group discussions.

What can these questions achieve?

DIRECT FEEDBACK from affected people: Questions highlighted in yellow can be used to inform a section in the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) on people’s views and perceptions about the response

DESIGN OF AAP SYSTEMS : Questions highlighted in orange can be used for communications strategies, inter-agency feedback mechanisms and participation strategies

ADAPTATION of AAP SYSTEMS: Questions highlighted in green can be used to inform adaptation of AAP systems

LANGUAGE BARRIERS: Red questions can help identify where language barriers are limiting people’s access to information or ability to feed back on the response

How should they be asked?

Where possible, open questions should be asked, allowing community members the chance to articulate their own views, without prompting.

However, in certain situations, where it is appropriate and/or relevant to probe for specific information, some suggested probes have been included in the sheet ‘suggested probes’ to enable data collectors to capture specific topics. These have only been presented for relevant orange and green questions which may require more detailed responses.