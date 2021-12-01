Mental Health Matters: Progress Report on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Activities within the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, October 2021 [EN/AR]

The Global Survey Report is now available in English, Spanish, French and Arabic

“The Movement-wide survey report has now been translated into the Movement languages. We hope this will increase data accessibility, ease dissemination activities and to collectively track our progress.” – PS Centre Project Manager Nathalie Helena Rigall

Mental Health Matters: Progress Report on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Activities is available in English, Spanish, French and Arabic.

This report was conducted to follow up on the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) survey of 2019, which, for the first time, provided a dataset and baseline for MHPSS activities carried out by the components of the Movement. This year’s report aims to assess and monitor areas of improvement and to identify which MHPSS activities need further strengthening.

A total of 163 National Societies, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) participated in the survey. The report presents what respondents have done in the last 12 months and what they continue to do within the field of MHPSS.

It assesses the development in the delivery of mental health and psychosocial activities, in accordance with its policy on addressing mental health and psychosocial needs and Resolution 2 of the 33rd International Movement Conference in 2019, as well as the challenges encountered in delivering them.

Despite often limited resources and funds, the components of the Movement are delivering a wide range of MHPSS services and activities. Read the Mental Health Matters: Progress Report on MHPSS Activities within the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to learn more about the various MHPSS activities around the world conducted in 2021.