Mental Health Matters: Mapping of Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Activities within the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement

Across the world, more than 80% of people with mental health conditions are without any form of quality, affordable mental health care according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Every day, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (the Movement) witnesses the extensive unmet mental health and psychosocial support needs around the world. Needs that increase dramatically during armed conflicts, natural disasters and other emergencies.

In the Movement, mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) have never been higher on the agenda. The different components of Movement – the 191 National Societies (NS), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) – respond to mental health and psychosocial needs through a variety of activities. These activities cover the spectrum from basic psychosocial support, focused psychosocial support, psychological support through to specialized mental health care.

This survey has been conducted by the International Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Project on Addressing Mental Health and Psychosocial Consequences of Armed Conflicts, Natural Disasters and other Emergencies (MOMENT)1 to establish a dataset and a baseline on the MHPSS activities carried out by NS, the IFRC and the ICRC. It aims to provide a foundation to measure and support the progress and development of the Movement’s activities addressing mental health and psychosocial needs, including the implementation of the Movement policy on Addressing mental health and psychosocial needs and the 33rd International Conference resolution Addressing mental health and psychosocial needs of people affected by armed conflicts, natural disasters and other emergencies.

This report contains an overview of the results from the survey. It presents what the Movement is doing in the field of MHPSS and points out the challenges in delivering MHPSS activities.