03 Jan 2020

Mental Health Matters: Mapping of Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Activities within the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 03 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.12 MB)

Across the world, more than 80% of people with mental health conditions are without any form of quality, affordable mental health care according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Every day, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (the Movement) witnesses the extensive unmet mental health and psychosocial support needs around the world. Needs that increase dramatically during armed conflicts, natural disasters and other emergencies.

In the Movement, mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) have never been higher on the agenda. The different components of Movement – the 191 National Societies (NS), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) – respond to mental health and psychosocial needs through a variety of activities. These activities cover the spectrum from basic psychosocial support, focused psychosocial support, psychological support through to specialized mental health care.

This survey has been conducted by the International Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Project on Addressing Mental Health and Psychosocial Consequences of Armed Conflicts, Natural Disasters and other Emergencies (MOMENT)1 to establish a dataset and a baseline on the MHPSS activities carried out by NS, the IFRC and the ICRC. It aims to provide a foundation to measure and support the progress and development of the Movement’s activities addressing mental health and psychosocial needs, including the implementation of the Movement policy on Addressing mental health and psychosocial needs and the 33rd International Conference resolution Addressing mental health and psychosocial needs of people affected by armed conflicts, natural disasters and other emergencies.

This report contains an overview of the results from the survey. It presents what the Movement is doing in the field of MHPSS and points out the challenges in delivering MHPSS activities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.