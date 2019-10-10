10 Oct 2019

Mental health: Just as important as physical health

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 10 Oct 2019 View Original

War and violence destroy communities and countries all over the world, and have a devastating impact on the mental health of millions of people.

When traumas are invisible, they can be easily overlooked or deprioritized. Yet war and disaster have a devastating impact on the mental health and psychosocial wellbeing of millions.

New mental health problems can appear, and pre-existing conditions may resurface. For some the effects will be life-threatening.

In places affected by conflict, one in five people live with some form of mental health condition. That's three times more than the general population worldwide.

But in low- and middle-income countries where most humanitarian crises occur, mental health and psychosocial support services are underprioritized and underfunded with an average of two mental health workers per 100,000 people.

As a result, two thirds of people with severe mental health conditions in these countries go without any treatment.

This lack of treatment also increases stigma, exclusion and discrimination. The consequences of which can severely impact a person's safety, dignity, and health and further undermine the ability of communities and states to appropriately address mental health and psychosocial challenges.

Mental health support must be included in the first wave of humanitarian assistance. This is why the ICRC has developed a mental health and psychosocial support program that is implemented during and after armed conflict and other situations of violence.

We also address psychological and psychosocial needs at the individual, family, and community level, promoting their own coping mechanisms; and preventing further mental health and psychosocial problems. Our interventions are culturally adapted and use a participatory approach, as we are aware that Western approaches to psychology might not always be the best fit.

Quality mental health care requires specialized mental health professionals; as well as local health and community groups that provide frontline community-based support. - Peter Maurer

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.