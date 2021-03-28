Mental Health and Psychosocial Support for Children in Humanitarian Settings: An Updated Review of Evidence and Practice (November 2020)

The 2020 UNICEF review of evidence and practice to support the implementation of MHPSS in humanitarian settings has been updated from 2015, and now includes evidence from 2015-2020, and additional evidence on child and community participation. The 2020 review is based on the socio-ecological model, and incorporates findings on evidence and practice in Epidemiology – studies that explore associations between risk and protective factors and various MHPSS outcomes, Evaluations – peer-reviewed studies of interventions, and Program Evaluations.

The review focuses on what is known about children in crisis and their MHPSS needs, and also highlights gaps in knowledge and what more is needed in order to support children and their caregivers. The importance of community participation and a holistic response is reinforced, as is the need for the variables at different ecological levels which influence, and are influenced by, child/adolescent protective and risk factors to receive further attention. Children’s MHPSS needs should not be addressed in isolation, and MHPSS programmes need to be multi sectoral and based on the experiences of the child within their environment. The review is an important addition to UNICEF’s MHPSS approach and research.