Mental health and Climate Change: Policy Brief

Overview

The world faces an incredible climate crisis. Climate change exacerbates many social, environmental and economic risk factors for problems in mental health and psychosocial wellbeing. Yet, despite this impact, large gaps also exist in many countries between mental health needs and the availability and accessibility of the mental health systems and services to address them. In response to these challenges, WHO has developed a policy brief describing the interconnections between climate change and mental health and providing five key recommendations on potential approaches to address the mental health impacts of the climate crisis.