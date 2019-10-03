03 Oct 2019

Meeting the enhanced transparency framework: what next for the LDCs?

Report
from International Institute for Environment and Development
Published on 03 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (117.88 KB)

The enhanced transparency framework (ETF) of the Paris Agreement requires all countries to report information demonstrating progress towards their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) every two years. Countries must also report climate finance provision, adaptation to climate change and, for the first time, how they have tackled loss and damage. The modalities, procedures and guidelines (MPGs) agreed at COP24 give countries detailed guidance on reporting all these aspects and, crucially, how their information will be reviewed. These rules effectively translate the ETF into action. With the MPGs now adopted and the first ETF reports due by 2024, countries need to prepare to meet the stricter standards of this enhanced framework. This briefing describes some of its key features and implementation challenges in Least Developed Countries (LDCs), exploring opportunities to reflect its ambition and priorities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.