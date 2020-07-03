Meeting basic needs of women and girls with disabilities during COVID-19 (Country Support Policy Brief-2)

UN Women and Women Enabled International developed the present brief, which discusses the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the ability of women, girls, non-binary, transgender, and gender-non-conforming (TGNC) persons with disabilities in meeting basic needs.

In March and April 2020, Women Enabled International (WEI) conducted an online qualitative survey of issues impacting women, girls, and TGNC persons with disabilities, which received 100 responses from around the world. The present country support policy brief discusses some of the findings from this survey to illustrate how the pandemic worsens existing realities of marginalized communities and provides recommendation to stakeholders, in particular UN agencies and UN Country Teams and their partners, on how to mitigate adverse effects of pre-existing inequalities faced by women, girls, and TGNC persons with disabilities, including on how to engage with networks and organizations as active agents in the process of “building back”.