Meet #RealLifeHeroes - World Humanitarian Day 19 August 2020

On World Humanitarian Day, 19 August, we pay a special tribute to #RealLifeHeroes – humanitarians and front-line workers who are doing extraordinary things to help people whose lives have been upended by crises, including COVID-19.

Here are the stories of some of those inspiring heroes.

Umra Omar

Umra, from Kenya’s Lamu archipelago, is the founder of Safari Doctors, a mobile doctors’ unit that provides free basic medical care every month to hundreds of people in more than 17 villages in Lamu. Modern health care is modelled on urban realities, but 70 per cent of Kenya's population lives in remote areas.

