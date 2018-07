Death toll for 2018 exceeds 1,000, sparking concerns over Italian and Libyan crackdown

More than 200 migrants have drowned at sea in the Mediterranean in the past three days, taking the death toll for the year to more than 1,000 and prompting fears that human traffickers are taking greater risks because of a crackdown imposed by the Italian government and the Libyan coastguard.

Read more on the Guardian.