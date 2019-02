Geneva – IOM, the UN Migration Agency, reports that 7,113 migrants and refugees have entered Europe by sea through the first 10 February, a significant decrease from the 8,234 arriving during the same period last year. Deaths on the three main Mediterranean Sea routes through almost six weeks of 2019 are at 216 individuals, compared with 403 deaths during the same period in 2018 (see chart here).

See contacts here.