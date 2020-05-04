Media Advisory: Release of Updated COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan

WHO: Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock; UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi; Executive Director of WFP David Beasley; Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Mike Ryan; and the President and CEO of Oxfam America Abby Maxman

WHAT: Release of updated COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan

WHEN: Thursday 7 May 2020. Opening remarks and presentation of the plan from 1100-1130. Media Q&A 1130-1150. EST

WHERE: Virtual release event

On 7 May, the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock will release the updated COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan.

Mr. Lowcock will be joined by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi; Executive Director of WFP David Beasley; Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Mike Ryan; and President and CEO of Oxfam America Abby Maxman.

We anticipate making embargoed copies of the updated COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan available on Wednesday 6 May. UN-accredited journalists have the opportunity to submit questions to members of the panel in advance. These will be put to the panel during the launch event by the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, Melissa Fleming.

If you would like to submit a question, please send your name, outlet and brief question to Zoe Paxton, OCHA Head of Media and Spokesperson, at zoe.paxton@un.org by 0900 on Thursday 7 May.

The event will be webcast on http://webtv.un.org/

