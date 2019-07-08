Media Advisory: New data challenges traditional notions of where poor people live and how they experience poverty and inequality

• The 2019 global Multidimensional Poverty Index reveals how the complexities of poverty in the 21st Century mean conventional ideas of rich and poor countries are now outdated.

• Experts will present new findings on poverty from 101 developing countries, covering 76 percent of the world’s population.

Who: Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme

Sabina Alkire, Director of the Oxford Poverty & Human Development Initiative (via conference)

Pedro Conceição, Director of the Human Development Report Office

What: Launch of the 2019 global Multidimensional Poverty Index

When: Thursday, 11 July 2019, at 10am (New York) / 3pm (London)

Where: 1 UN Plaza, UNDP offices, Hank Shannon Conference Room, 21st floor. New York –

To join via conference, please contact anna.ortubia@undp.org or victor.garrido.delgado@undp.org

The 2019 global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) sheds light on the number of people experiencing poverty at regional, national and subnational levels, revealing vast inequalities across countries and among the poor themselves.

By measuring the multiple deprivations people face in their daily lives - in their health, education and living conditions - the MPI goes beyond just counting the number of people who live in poverty to highlighting the differences in the way people experience poverty and identifies which groups are being left behind.

These 2019 figures also include trends over time for a group of countries including Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, India, Nigeria, Pakistan and Peru; with a detailed analysis of the growth of those furthest behind – the ‘bottom 40%’.

