Media Advisory: Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Weeks 2021 Opens 19 April

WHO: United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC)

WHAT: The Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Weeks (HNPW)

WHEN: 19 April – 7 May 2021

WHERE: Three-week online event.

The opening ceremony will be Monday, 19 April 2021, 13:00 CET, with the participation of Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, and Ambassador Manuel Bessler, Deputy Director General, Head of Swiss Humanitarian Aid Department, SDC.

The Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Weeks brings together thousands of global professionals and experts working in humanitarian preparedness and response and is one of the largest events of its kind.

This year’s event, its 7th edition, will be held virtually. It will focus on nine priority topics, including localization and accountability to affected populations, the emergency response in a pandemic, inclusion and organizational culture and power relations. More than 250 sessions are scheduled on a broad range of topics, ranging from civil-military coordination and access to Tigray, Ethiopia, to the international frontline response to the Beirut Port explosions.

The Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Weeks is a unique space for diverse humanitarian practitioners and experts, working in UN agencies, NGOs, governments, the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement, academia, the military, and the private sector. Most sessions being public, they connect and exchange ideas and experiences with the goal of finding solutions to common challenges.

The virtual format of this year’s edition provides a unique opportunity for broader and more inclusive participation from around the world. More than 3,000 participants are expected.

More information on the sessions, events and speakers can be found on the Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Weeks website www.hnpw.org, and social media channels Facebook and Twitter.

Contact: Jens Laerke, UN OCHA, +41 79 472 9750, laerke@un.org

David Laügt, UN OCHA, +33 777 03 60 12, david.laugt@un.org