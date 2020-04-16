Media Advisory: How can journalists join the efforts to stop the coronavirus pandemic in Eastern Africa?

Resources and best practices for covering COVID-19 in Eastern Africa

Organized by - World Health Organization (WHO) in Kenya

- United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Regional Office for Southern and Eastern Africa

- BBC Media Action

Trusted information is one the key elements in containing and responding to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Since the beginning of the crisis, rumours and misinformation have undermined and put barriers on society and government efforts to control the disease. The work of journalists, broadcasters, community radios, social media influencers, among others, is essential in keeping the society informed and aware of the situation, and it can, ultimately, save millions of lives.

As the world looks for timely, accurate news about the novel coronavirus, how can journalists best provide their audiences with the information they need? How can the media check information in fast-moving context and remain a trusted source for their audiences? How can media counter misinformation and avoid fueling stigma, fear, xenophobia and conflict? How can journalists protect themselves while covering the outbreak?

This series of webinars will offer the latest information on the outbreak, as well as key guidelines to facilitate the work of journalists covering the coronavirus pandemic in Eastern Africa. The webinars will present an opportunity for expert view, discussion, shared experiences and highlight good practices. After each session, resources will be shared with participants.

The webinars are open to journalists and media professionals, including community-based professionals, covering the COVID-19 pandemic in Eastern Africa. Journalists working for local and national media houses are especially encouraged to apply.

Participants are requested to register here. Registration will close 24 hours prior to the scheduled webinar and participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the meeting. We encourage all participants to send questions in advance to OCHA Regional Office for Eastern and Southern Africa (ocharosea@un.org) including Name, Media/Organization and Country and/or via Twitter (@UNOCHA_ROSEA) to facilitate the discussion. Questions via email should be sent before 09:00h Nairobi Time of the day of the webinar. After this time, you can still send it via Twitter or you can also ask questions live during the meeting using the Q&A function in Zoom. Please specify your full name, your country and the media organization.

The webinars will be conducted in English

1st WEBINAR Understanding the coronavirus and the role of the media in containing the pandemic

Date: 21 April 2020 Time: 10h – 12h

1 - Understanding the COVID-19 and its challenges This session will help us build our understanding about the coronavirus and the pandemic, including:

the basics about the disease: what it is, how it is transmitted, how to prevent it,

the pandemic: why it became a pandemic, what are we learning so far as the pandemic evolves and what should we expect in our region? With WHO speaking, moderated by OCHA

2- Myth busters and fake news

This session will build on the information shared during the previous one to enable us to appreciate factual and accurate information and avoid spreading rumours or fake news, including: - Tips for reporting on COVID-19 and slowing the spread of misinformation, including how to identify the needs of the audience, understand rumours, fact-check and reality check, correct language, etc. - Help our audiences to be resilient to mis/disinformation from any source (not just social media) With BBC Media Action speaking, moderated by OCHA

During the debate, questions sent in advance will be given priority.

WHO: Jemimah Mwakisha, mwakishaj@who.int

OCHA: Saviano Abreu, deabreuisidoro@un.org