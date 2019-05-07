Media Advisory: Ending Sexual and Gender Based Violence in Humanitarian Crisis, Oslo, Norway (23 - 24 May 2019) [EN/AR]

An international conference on Ending Sexual and Gender-based Violence in Humanitarian Crises will take place in Oslo, Norway, 23-24 May 2019.

The conference is hosted by the Norwegian Government together with the governments of Iraq,

Somalia, United Arab Emirates, United Nations entities OCHA and UNFPA, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

All Member States of the United Nations are invited at ministerial level together with a broad range of civil society organizations and influential individuals including the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege.

Humanitarian crises trigger and exacerbate sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) including rape, sexual slavery, trafficking, forced and early marriage, and intimate partner violence. Women and girls are disproportionately affected by these violations of international law, with severe consequences. But men and boys are affected too. While the humanitarian response to SGBV has improved in recent years, much work remains to be done with affected people at the centre of the response.

The objectives of the Oslo conference are three-fold:

to mobilize stronger political commitment to prevent SGBV in humanitarian crises and to ensure that the response to such violence is swift, based on needs, and promotes the rights and dignity of survivors;

to mobilize additional financial resources to respond to SGBV through UN-coordinated response plans, the ICRC’s 2019 special appeal, and other means;

to highlight best practices and lessons learned from SGBV prevention and response in humanitarian situations.

The first day of the conference - Thursday 23 May - is focused on the work of civil society organizations and organized by Norwegian Church Aid and partners. The outcome of these discussions will feed into the high-level day of the conference on 24 May.

More information, including a tentative programme, is available on the conference website www.endsgbvoslo.no

