07 May 2019

Media Advisory: Ending Sexual and Gender Based Violence in Humanitarian Crisis, Oslo, Norway (23 - 24 May 2019) [EN/AR]

Report
from Government of Iraq, Government of Norway, International Committee of the Red Cross, United Nations Population Fund, Norwegian Church Aid, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Government of the United Arab Emirates, Government of Somalia
Published on 07 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (482.51 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (482.1 KB)Arabic version

An international conference on Ending Sexual and Gender-based Violence in Humanitarian Crises will take place in Oslo, Norway, 23-24 May 2019.

The conference is hosted by the Norwegian Government together with the governments of Iraq,
Somalia, United Arab Emirates, United Nations entities OCHA and UNFPA, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

All Member States of the United Nations are invited at ministerial level together with a broad range of civil society organizations and influential individuals including the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege.

Humanitarian crises trigger and exacerbate sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) including rape, sexual slavery, trafficking, forced and early marriage, and intimate partner violence. Women and girls are disproportionately affected by these violations of international law, with severe consequences. But men and boys are affected too. While the humanitarian response to SGBV has improved in recent years, much work remains to be done with affected people at the centre of the response.

The objectives of the Oslo conference are three-fold:

  • to mobilize stronger political commitment to prevent SGBV in humanitarian crises and to ensure that the response to such violence is swift, based on needs, and promotes the rights and dignity of survivors;

  • to mobilize additional financial resources to respond to SGBV through UN-coordinated response plans, the ICRC’s 2019 special appeal, and other means;

  • to highlight best practices and lessons learned from SGBV prevention and response in humanitarian situations.

The first day of the conference - Thursday 23 May - is focused on the work of civil society organizations and organized by Norwegian Church Aid and partners. The outcome of these discussions will feed into the high-level day of the conference on 24 May.
More information, including a tentative programme, is available on the conference website www.endsgbvoslo.no

The conference is open to the press. To apply for press accreditation, please contact mari.bangstad@mfa.no

Media contacts:

 Norway: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mari Bangstad, +47 414 40 871, mban@mfa.no

 Norwegian Church Aid: Mattias R. Bergset, +47 472 66 706, Mattias.Rolighed.Bergset@nca.no

 Iraq: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bandar Fawzi, + 964 773 333 7611 (WhatsApp), banderfawzi@yahoo.com & Govar Khudhur Omar, + 47 968 84 904, + 964 750 425 9909 (WhatsApp), govar.omr@gmail.com

 Somalia: Ministry of Women and Human Rights Development, Ahmed Elmi, +252 617480082 ahmed.elmie@gmail.com

 United Arab Emirates: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation, Eman Hableel, +97124932980, eman.hableel@mofaic.gov.ae

 International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC): Anastasia Isyuk, +41 79 251 93 02, aisyuk@icrc.org

 United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA): Jeff Bates, +1 646 750 5354, bates@unfpa.org

 UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA): Jens Laerke, +41 79 472 9750, laerke@un.org

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.